Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Carlos Corberan provides update on Whites target Lewis O'Brien

COMING BACK: A proportion of Leeds United's fans got to see their side from the Elland Road stands for the 2020-21 season finale against West Brom, above. But this weekend supporters will return in full for the Everton clash. Photo by Getty.

The Whites are back in action next Saturday afternoon with the visit of Everton when the stands inside the club's famous home will be full.

Leeds will be looking to quickly move on from Saturday's 5-1 blitz at Manchester United - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news from throughout the day here.

The transfer window is open for just over two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.