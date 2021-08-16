Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Carlos Corberan provides update on Whites target Lewis O'Brien
The start of a new week sees Leeds United working their way towards their first home game of the new Premier League season and the full return of fans to Elland Road.
The Whites are back in action next Saturday afternoon with the visit of Everton when the stands inside the club's famous home will be full.
Leeds will be looking to quickly move on from Saturday's 5-1 blitz at Manchester United - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news from throughout the day here.
The transfer window is open for just over two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Keep up to date with all the latest developments from Elland Road throughout the day with our live blog below.
- Leeds back in action at home to Everton in Saturday 3pm kick-off.
- Whites under-23s start PL2 season away at Crystal Palace tonight (7pm).
- Transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Leeds target Lewis O’Brien back in the Huddersfield squad after Covid
The Toffees have received an allocation of 2,879 tickets for Saturday’s clash at Elland Road.
Tottenham Hotpsur have reportedly identified Whites striker Patrick Bamford as their latest transfer target according to The Telegraph. Spurs want Bamford in addition to Harry Kane, not instead of.