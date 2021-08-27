Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Andrea Radrizzani delivers midfielder plan update
Leeds United have just five more days to conduct any remaining summer transfer activity - and we bring you all the latest Whites news throughout the day here.
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31, two days after United's next Premier League assignment at Sunday's hosts Burnley in a 2pm kick-off.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be holding his pre-match press conference today and you can stay up to date with all the latest Leeds United news through our live blog below.
Marcelo Bielsa press conference day
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be holding his pre-Burnley press conference at 11am today. All the news will follow here later.
Andrea Radrizzani on midfielder plan update
Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani was asked by a fan on social media “where’s the new midfielder hiding boss?” Radrizzani simply replied with ‘Adam Forshaw’ together with three hearts which speaks volumes both about the way Leeds are thinking and the esteem in which the finally fit again Forshaw is held in.