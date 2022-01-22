The 25-year-old scored his first Premier League goal since May 2021 when he gave Leeds an important lead against fellow strugglers Burnley on January 2.

United went on to claim a 3-1 win against the Clarets before Harrison’s hat-trick against West Ham ensured the Whites left London with all three points on Sunday.

Harrison’s contributions have helped Leeds move nine points clear of the relegation zone and given the winger a boost of confidence after a difficult first half of the season, in which he registered one assist and no goals across 15 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Though he was not alone in his struggle to find form, Harrison has explained how tough it was to feel he wasn’t playing his best football.

“I was so frustrated at the start of this season,” Harrison said.

“You’re going 15 games without scoring a goal and as an attacking player I want to be involved as much as possible in the attacking play.

“I believe in my ability and I have quality, it’s just being able to show it on a consistent basis.”

The attacker shared that he has found focussing on the positives of his performance fruitful, and expressed hopes that supporters would understand his experience as a natural part of a football player’s progression.

“The one thing I never stop doing is I always continue working hard and try to have the right attitude and show up in training every day,” Harrison told the Leeds United podcast.

“I think it’s difficult for fans to see that sometimes.

“But I can tell you right now it’s not for lack of trying at all.

“It’s just how it goes as a football player - you go through ups and downs.

“It’s about how you react and come back out on top - that’s what I’ve been trying to do all season.

“We’re continually working hard on different things and find different solutions to different problems I’ve been having.

“Thankfully I’ve turned it around this year and I’m hoping now that I can continue it on.

“If it doesn’t, then I’ll have to find another solution.”

