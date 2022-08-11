French newspaper L’Equipe report PSG and Rennais have reached an agreement for the transfer of the young centre-forward.
Leeds United were understood to be admirers of the French attacker however now it appears the club will miss out on the Under-21 international’s signature.
Rennes’ coffers have been boosted this summer by the £25 million sale of 17-year-old Mathys Tel to Bayern Munich.
It appears the bulk of that will be reinvested in Kalimuendo as the 20-year-old looks set to remain in Ligue 1 after two seasons on loan at RC Lens in France’s top flight.
“Stade Rennais and PSG were, in recent hours, very close to finalising their agreement for a transfer estimated at 25 million euros, bonus included. A transaction with a percentage on a future resale of the attacker,” report L’Equipe.
Leeds are expected to turn their attentions to other targets and priorities as the final three weeks of the transfer window approaches.
