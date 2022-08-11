French newspaper L’Equipe report PSG and Rennais have reached an agreement for the transfer of the young centre-forward.

Leeds United were understood to be admirers of the French attacker however now it appears the club will miss out on the Under-21 international’s signature.

Rennes’ coffers have been boosted this summer by the £25 million sale of 17-year-old Mathys Tel to Bayern Munich.

It appears the bulk of that will be reinvested in Kalimuendo as the 20-year-old looks set to remain in Ligue 1 after two seasons on loan at RC Lens in France’s top flight.

“Stade Rennais and PSG were, in recent hours, very close to finalising their agreement for a transfer estimated at 25 million euros, bonus included. A transaction with a percentage on a future resale of the attacker,” report L’Equipe.

Leeds are expected to turn their attentions to other targets and priorities as the final three weeks of the transfer window approaches.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Watford still in Davis race Watford are still in the race to sign Keinan Davis from Aston Villa. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Everton turn attention to Camara Everton have switched their sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks to re-sign Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Palace monitor Gallagher Crystal Palace are monitoring Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea involvement as they remain hopeful of re-signing him on loan. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Toon eye double deal Newcastle United are ready to push ahead with moves for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng and Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta. The former could be signed for around £15m, with the latter valued at around £33m. (90min) Photo Sales