Leeds United transfer news: Leeds braced for "Europe's elite" to target star players this summer, Manchester United agree £12m sale of midfielder

After refusing to entertain bids for their star players in January, Leeds United are set for quite a bit of interest in the summer from Europe’s top clubs for their prize assets.

Meanwhile, a German defender says he “considered and offer” from Newcastle United in January before making a move to Inter Milan and a Brighton and Hove Albion target, who was unable to secure a move to the Amex last month, has opened up on the saga.

Everton and Leicester City are reportedly chasing the signing of an 18-year old prospect from Championship side Bristol City while Manchester United are said to have agreed a fee for the permanent sale of one of their players who is currently out on loan.

Speaking of the Red Devils, their pursuit of West Ham and England star Declan Rice could be cooled down after David Moyes set an enormous price-tag for the player who si also on Manchester City and Chelsea’s radars.

Chelsea have suffered another transfer blow after a reported target has opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer and Arsenal, also looking to shop in the Bundesliga, have been told that their target from the division will be staying with RB Leipzig for at least another season.

