5 . LB: Junior Firpo

Currently set to leave as a free agent and told the YEP this week Leeds haven't given any indication on their plans. Spoke candidly about his issues in the Premier League last time and might be keen to prove he can perform at that level, if injury free and playing in a system that suits him. The benefits of a stable back-four cannot be underestimated and there has been a lack of recent reports surrounding left-back interest. Photo: George Wood