Leeds United have a busy and exciting summer to look forward to following confirmation of their Premier League return. Daniel Farke’s side remain focused on trying to win the Championship title but with automatic promotion now secure, recruitment chiefs can start putting early plans in place for a massive transfer window.
With that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a best possible starting line-up for next season based on those recent transfer rumours. Take a look below to see who makes the cut.
1. GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
Leeds have already been linked with a host of goalkeepers and the most promising is certainly Kelleher, who is expected to leave Liverpool in search of regular starts. But the 26-year-old will also be the hardest to land, given the breadth of top-level interest and a price-tag that could rise up towards £30m. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Continues to go from strength to strength at Leeds, with his £5m summer price-tag looking increasingly good with each passing week. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Might just have produced his best performance in a Leeds shirt at Oxford on Good Friday and is stood up to be counted during the crunch period. Has the kind of skillset that should transfer well in the Premier League. Cover will be needed this summer, however, with no natural senior back-up at present. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Debate continues as to whether Struijk or Ethan Ampadu should partner Rodon, but when in doubt it's preferable to get as many of your best players on the pitch, and so the Dutchman needs to be in at centre-back. Set-piece threat will be even more important in games Leeds are unlikely to dominate. Photo: George Wood
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Currently set to leave as a free agent and told the YEP this week Leeds haven't given any indication on their plans. Spoke candidly about his issues in the Premier League last time and might be keen to prove he can perform at that level, if injury free and playing in a system that suits him. The benefits of a stable back-four cannot be underestimated and there has been a lack of recent reports surrounding left-back interest. Photo: George Wood
6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu
Struijk's presence at the back allows the Leeds captain to operate where is feels most comfortable, and that extra steel will be needed against elite-level attacks. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire