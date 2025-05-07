Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh reports have emerged surrounding Premier League interest in Leeds United’s Junior Firpo.

Leeds United’s future Premier League rivals will soon be able to enter formal talks with Junior Firpo as the left-back edges towards the final month of his Elland Road contract - and reports suggest some have already made themselves known.

Firpo is currently set to leave Leeds this summer, with the four-year contract he signed as part of a £13million move from Barcelona in 2021 due to expire. The left-back and manager Daniel Farke maintained all season that talks were on hold until promotion and the Championship title were won, two objectives that have since been met and duly celebrated.

Dominican Republic international Firpo was at the heart of those celebrations and appeared on a late-night Jayden Bogle Instagram live broadcast, jokingly telling Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe to ‘send the ting’, in reference to a contract. Reports of interest from former club Real Betis have surfaced throughout the 2024/25 season and now TBR Football claim the 28-year-old is a possible target for a trio of clubs much closer to home.

The report suggests a three teams Leeds will come up against next season are all admirers of Firpo, with Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace making ‘contact’ with the defender’s representatives. Barcelona are also said to be weighing up a return to Camp Nou, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also ‘keen’.

Firpo has been free to speak with foreign clubs since January due to the 1995 Bosman ruling, which essentially allows players to move between clubs for free when their contracts expire. In such a case, Leeds would have to have been informed in writing before any formal talks could take place, but their player could enter a pre-contract arrangement before his Elland Road deal runs out.

The FIFA ruling states: "A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him. A professional shall only be free to conclude a contract with another club if his contract with his present club has expired or is due to expire within six months. Any breach of this provision shall be subject to appropriate sanctions."

Can Premier League clubs enter contract talks with Junior Firpo?

Things are a little different domestically, however, which impacts possible talks between Firpo’s representatives and the likes of Everton, West Ham and Palace. Such clubs can not enter formal discussions with an out-of-contract player from within the same country until said player enters the final month of their current contract.

It’s unclear exactly when Firpo’s Leeds contract expires, with Transfermarkt providing a date of June 30 - albeit that date is the same for all deals that run until the summer. If that is correct though, Premier League clubs are still two-and-a-half weeks away from being able to formally approach the left-back.

However, as the world of modern transfer reporting have shown, there is a grey area prospective suitors can utilise to make their presence known before formal talks begin. Intermediaries can be contacted to discuss a broader possible recruitment strategy without going into the kind of discussions that might be seen as ‘formal’, which in itself is a subjective phrase with no clear definition.

