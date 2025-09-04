Illan Meslier Leeds United state of play emerges

Illan Meslier was heavily linked with a move away from Leeds United after being dislodged as the number one goalkeeper.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illan Meslier has fallen down the pecking order after the club signed Lucas Perri from Ligue 1 side Lyon but did not manage to get a move away this summer despite a number of clubs being interested in him, according to managing director Robbie Evans.

Meslier was the Whites’ number one shot-stopper for several years before making a series of high-profile blunders during last season’s Championship-winning campaign, where he was eventually dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Daniel Farke has not looked back, signing Perri this summer and starting him in each of the club’s first three Premier League games of the season, keeping two clean sheets.

What managing director Robbie Evans said about Meslier’s situation

Evans was asked, "Illan Meslier - there was talk that teams were interested in him towards the end of the window. What happened with him? What will happen with him?"

And Evans responded: “There was some interest in Illan, but it wasn't as strong as I'd expect for a player of his calibre. I know that he obviously lost his spot late last season because the team did a change, but he's a good player, young player, lots of experience, and frankly, he didn't want to go to a situation he didn't want to be in. And so it ended up being the case that for both parties, it was better that he be here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite saying Meslier is now ‘here’ at Leeds after the transfer window closed, there is still the possibility of the Frenchman leaving the club over the next few weeks.

The interest Evans might be speaking about could be reports that Galatasaray were interested in signing Meslier but were knocked back by Leeds. It is still possible for a Turkish club to sign the goalkeeper as their window is open until Friday 12 September.

Meslier is still a young, well-respected goalkeeper after gaining vast experience in English football from an early age. At 25 years old, an age considered young in the life of a goalkeeper, he has made over 240 professional appearances. Around 200 of those appearances have come at Leeds, including his initial loan spell in 2019.