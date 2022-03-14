Leeds United transfer news: FC Barcelona add Whites star to summer wish list

United's Brazilian winger Raphinha has gained a host of admirers since joining the club from Rennes for £17m in October 2020 and the Whites rejected an expression of interest from West Ham United in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the winger since he burst on to the scene and fresh reports are now suggesting that Barcelona would like to sign the Brazilian international in the summer.

The report, from international journalist Fabrizio Romano, claims that Chelsea also wanted to sign Raphinha but that the Blues now have the winger on stand by.

Raphinha's current Whites contract ends in the summer of 2024 but the Whites have been in talks over a new deal for a player who is now an established Brazil international.

After a recent dip in form, the 25-year-old excelled in Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which he set up Joe Gelhardt's 94th-minute winner.

The victory ended a run of six straight defeats and sent fifth-bottom Leeds four points clear of the Premier League drop zone although second-bottom Burnley who are five points behind the Whites have two games in hand.

