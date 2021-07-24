Leeds are hoping to sign young Celtic duo Leo Hjelde and Matthew Anderson as their latest recruits for the club’s under-23s - as per a report from The Athletic. Hjelde, 18, is a Norwegian under-18s international centre back who has been billed as the next Virgil van Dijk. Anderson, 17, is a left back who has been dubbed the next Kieran Tierney. It’s easy to give young players a big billing but suffice to say the duo are very highly rated.