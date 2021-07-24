LiveLeeds United transfer news: Club Brugge forward provides insight into Noa Lang
Leeds United's pre-season preparations are now into the final weekend without a competitive fixture ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Follow all of the latest Whites news with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from Elland Road and beyond throughout Saturday.
Leeds will take in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night with the clash against non-league neighbours Guiseley at Nethermoor Park.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE: July 24
Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 13:41
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Brugge forward provides insight into Noa Lang
Club Brugge striker Bas Dost has provided an insight into 22-year-old Dutch winger and team mate Noa Lang - a player Leeds United are keen on.
Speaking to Belgian daily Krant van West-Vlaanderen, Bost said: "We sometimes talk about the future.
"Noa is open to that, he shows a lot of respect for older players, sometimes asks things. That is so nice about Noa.
“He sometimes gets criticised from the outside about his behaviour.
“But I work with him every day and I can say, he is just a really good guy.
"Of course he will have to decide for himself which way he takes.”
Whites target young Celtic duo
Leeds are hoping to sign young Celtic duo Leo Hjelde and Matthew Anderson as their latest recruits for the club’s under-23s - as per a report from The Athletic. Hjelde, 18, is a Norwegian under-18s international centre back who has been billed as the next Virgil van Dijk. Anderson, 17, is a left back who has been dubbed the next Kieran Tierney. It’s easy to give young players a big billing but suffice to say the duo are very highly rated.
Leeds show ‘concrete interest’ in Swedish international midfielder
Leeds are one of four Premier League clubs to have shown ‘concrete interest’ in FC Midtjylland’s 21-year-old Sweden international midfielder Jens Cajuste, according to Expressen. Wolves, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also reportedly in talks to sign the midfielder for whom Midtjylland are demanding a fee of around £12m. Leeds, though, appear set on trying to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher on loan as their main centre midfielder target.
Dutch side in the market for Whites winger
Newly-promoted Eredivisie outfit SC Cambuur are trying to sign young Whites winger Crysencio Summerville on loan according to Voetbal. Summerville, 19, bagged six goals and seven assists for United's under-23s last season and has already made Marcelo Bielsa's first team bench. Voetbal claim that Cambuur also looked to sign Dutch winger Summerville two years ago when he instead joined ADO Den Haag on loan, one year before he joined the Whites on a three-year deal from Feyenoord.