20 Championship stars Leeds United could poach if promoted including Sheffield United & Sunderland favourites

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have come up against plenty of top quality players this season.

Leeds United moved a step closer to the Premier League on Saturday as a dramatic round of results saw them pull five points clear of third place. A hard-fought 2-1 win over Preston North End ensured three big points stayed at Elland Road and post-match celebrations were heightened by news of Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, with seven points from four games now good enough for automatic promotion.

No one at Leeds will prematurely declare promotion and Sheffield United’s collapse is evidence of how quickly things can change at the top, but Elland Road chiefs will hope to soon be planning for a busy summer recruiting for the Premier League. And in doing so, those in charge might be minded to look back at some of the talent they’ve recently faced.

With that in mind, and working under the presumption Leeds and Burnley are promoted automatically, the YEP has taken a look at 20 top-performing Championship stars that could make the jump to Premier League. Take a look below to see who could become an option.

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United

1. Michael Cooper

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City

2. Viktor Johansson

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Position: Defender | Current club: Sunderland

4. Dennis Cirkin

Position: Defender | Current club: Sunderland | Getty Images

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United

5. Harrison Burrows

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United | Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Position: Defender | Current club: Middlesbrough

6. Rav van den Berg

Position: Defender | Current club: Middlesbrough | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

