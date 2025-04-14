Leeds United moved a step closer to the Premier League on Saturday as a dramatic round of results saw them pull five points clear of third place. A hard-fought 2-1 win over Preston North End ensured three big points stayed at Elland Road and post-match celebrations were heightened by news of Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, with seven points from four games now good enough for automatic promotion.
No one at Leeds will prematurely declare promotion and Sheffield United’s collapse is evidence of how quickly things can change at the top, but Elland Road chiefs will hope to soon be planning for a busy summer recruiting for the Premier League. And in doing so, those in charge might be minded to look back at some of the talent they’ve recently faced.
With that in mind, and working under the presumption Leeds and Burnley are promoted automatically, the YEP has taken a look at 20 top-performing Championship stars that could make the jump to Premier League. Take a look below to see who could become an option.