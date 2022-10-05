The January transfer window is just now just a few months away from opening and clubs across English football are already planning on moves they can make.

There’s plenty of football to be played between now and then though and Leeds United are back in Premier League action this weekend with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Jesse Marsch’s side had a busy summer window and could be in for more of the same when the winter window opens.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Everton’s plan to exercise an option to sign Conor Coady on a permanent basis will not be affected by the change of manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers (The Times)

Nottingham Forest are considering Rafael Benítez as a potential replacement for Steve Cooper, who is fighting to save his job after a 4-0 defeat at Leicester City left his side bottom of the Premier League (The Guardian)

Chelsea are “ahead of everyone” in the race to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao after already landing Christopher Nkunku (The Star)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inter Milan could try to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in January (Fichajes)

Jurgen Klopp admits he has “always followed” Martin Odegaard amid talk of Liverpool being in the transfer mix before a move to Arsenal was made (GOAL)

Brighton star Leandro Trossard has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from the club with Chelsea and Arsenal both reportedly interested (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will consider offering midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in a swap deal for Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Calcio Mercato)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij is reportedly set to change agents amid rumours Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for his services in the new year (NewcastleWorld)