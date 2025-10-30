Leeds United transfer update as 'contact initiated' claim made

The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as we head closer to the January window

Champions League side Club Brugge are interested in signing out-of-favour French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, joining domestic rivals Anderlecht, who have also been linked.

That’s according to Voetbal Krant who have reported about Leeds United’s stance and about the Belgian clubs' desire to sign Meslier.

Voetbal Nieuws report that Anderlecht want to sign the 25-year-old for a cut-price deal in January and it appears they may have to be creative to make the financial terms of the deal work.

It is also stated that Meslier’s time at Elland Road is ‘coming to an end’ after years as number one, but he is now behind both Lucas Perri and, when he has been injured this season, Karl Darlow has been selected in his place with Meslier now considered third-choice by boss Daniel Farke.

This has led to several clubs taking notice of the situation, and Anderlecht and Club Brugge, where the Frenchman would play Champions League football if he signed, want to sign him in the winter window, but any deal is reportedly seen as difficult.

The financial difficulties of the deal will only be an issue in January, as the keeper who has made over 100 appearances for the Yorkshire club is out on contract next summer when his seven-year association with the Whites will almost certainly terminate.

Meslier fell out of favour at Elland Road after making a string of high-profile errors as the club achieved automatic promotion from the Championship and decided to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon.

Daniel Farke made clear who his first-choice goalkeeper was in summer

Speaking before the season started, Farke was asked why Perri was handed the number one shirt and his answer made clear what the pecking order would be coming into the new season.

"Of course, Lucas is also a player who is likely to play a role for us, and for that, we decided then just to give him the number one shirt," Farke said. "It's not a decision against Illan, it's more a decision for the confidence of Lucas, and to make him welcome, and also to show why we've signed him.

“For the day, I'm a bit old-fashioned. In my generation, the starting XI wore numbers from one to 11 and to have the number one not travelling with us on the shirt, I would have struggled a little bit. So we decided to give it to Lucas."

