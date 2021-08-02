Reports are suggesting that Leeds are looking to sign 22-year-old Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The Sun claim that the Terriers are looking for a fee in the region of £10m for his services - but O’Brien played the full 90 minutes as Huddersfield took on Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough on Sunday and eventually progressed with a 4-2 win on spot kicks after a goalless draw.

“For us, O’Brien, he’s a key player. As a coach I’ve a lot of respect for him as he’s a player performing very well and has a good mentality,” Corberan said post-match.