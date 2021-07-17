Leeds United have tabled a bid for 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson. As reported by the YEP, the Whites hold an interest in the stopper, and it would appear that they have made a formal approach for the player. (Stian Wahl - Nettavisen)

Leeds United winger Helder Costa is drawing interest from a number of Spanish clubs this summer - La Liga outfit Valencia are said to be among them. (Athletic)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, and Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish, 25, remain Manchester City’s top summer targets and the Premier League champions are determined to sign both England internationals. (Athletic)

Crystal Palace hope efforts made to strengthen the squad under new manager Patrick Vieira will be enough to convince Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, to remain at the club. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United have blocked their former manager Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Roma, from signing Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 28, on loan this season. (Sky Sports Italia)