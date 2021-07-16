Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Helder Costa drawing interest, youngsters future unclear as Whites eye goalkeeper
Leeds United's pre-season preparations are well underway as this summer's transfer market rumbles on in the background.
Follow the YEPs daily live blog below for all the latest from Elland Road and beyond throughout Friday:
Leeds United news and key headlines - July 16
Last updated: Friday, 16 July, 2021, 15:27
- All the latest Leeds United news as it happens
Let’s start with today’s rumours
No Drameh
Leeds youngsters future uncertain
No decision has been taken on what the 2021/22 season will look like for Leeds United youngsters Robbie Gotts or Leif Davis.
Although reports have emerged suggesting Davis is on the verge of a loan move to Bournemouth who just a few months ago enquired about taking the left-back in a permanent deal, it is not yet decided that he will depart, temporarily or otherwise.
The situation is similar for Gotts, a midfielder who can play at right-back. He spent the vast majority of last season out on loan with both Lincoln City and Salford City, racking up 22 appearances in League Two and seven in League One. In all competitions, including the FA Cup, EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and Premier League 2, he played 39 times and scored four goals for the three clubs.
Latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United winger Helder Costa is drawing interest from a number of Spanish clubs this summer - La Liga outfit Valencia are said to be among them. (Athletic)
Tottenham want 28-year-old England striker Danny Ings but face difficulties as Southampton are reluctant to do business with the north London club. (Standard)
Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea’s 23-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham, who the Blues have also made available to Tottenham and Inter Milan. Chelsea are tracking Spurs’ England striker Harry Kane, 27, and Inter’s Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 28. (Telegraph)
Everton are willing to listen to offers for six first-team players including Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, 30, to help raise funds for new manager Rafael Benitez to rebuild the squad. (Telegraph)
Premier League newcomers Brentford are preparing to table a club-record £13.5m offer for Celtic’s Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer, 23. (Sun)