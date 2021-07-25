LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Gjanni Alioski closing on Saudi Arabia switch, Whites eye Celtic duo with winger in loan talks
Leeds United will begin their competitive pre-season action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Guiseley.
Leeds United key headlines - July 25
Last updated: Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 10:21
Latest on Whites chase for Gallagher
Leeds United and Crystal Palace hope to find out next week whether Chelsea are willing to let Conor Gallagher go on loan, according to reports in the capital.
Gallagher is part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge and the Blues aren’t willing to sell him permanently, but could allow a loan.
Gjanni Alioski set for Saudi Arabia switch
Former Leeds United left back Gjanni Alioski is set to sign for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli.
Alioski ended four years at Leeds this summer after his existing Whites deal expired and talks over a contract came to an end.
The two parties were unable to reach an agreement and Alioski became a free agent but the North Macedonian international is now set to sign for Al-Ahli.
News of the 29-year-old’s imminent switch was announced late on Saturday evening.
Latest Premier League transfer rumours
Manchester United may look to sell France forward Anthony Martial, 25, with Tottenham interested in the France forward. (Star)
Juventus have rejected an £86m bid from Liverpool for Italy winger Federico Chiesa. The 23-year-old joined Juventus on an initial two-year loan in October 2020 before a potential permanent move from Fiorentina. (Repubblica)
Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all considering a move for Argentina forward Joaquin Correa, 26, who is expected to leave Lazio this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)
England captain Harry Kane, 27, is to miss start of Premier League season after his exertions at the European Championship. The Tottenham forward favours a move to Manchester City.(Telegraph)
Whites target young Celtic duo
Leeds are hoping to sign young Celtic duo Leo Hjelde and Matthew Anderson as their latest recruits for the club’s under-23s - as per a reports.
Hjelde - who was revealed as a target by the YEP a few months ago - is a Norwegian under-18s international centre back who has been billed as the next Virgil van Dijk.
Anderson, 17, is a left back who has been dubbed the next Kieran Tierney. It’s easy to give young players a big billing but suffice to say the duo are very highly rated.
Brugge forward provides insight into Noa Lang
Club Brugge striker Bas Dost has provided an insight into 22-year-old Dutch winger and team mate Noa Lang - a player Leeds United are keen on.
Speaking to Belgian daily Krant van West-Vlaanderen, Bost said: “We sometimes talk about the future.
“Noa is open to that, he shows a lot of respect for older players, sometimes asks things. That is so nice about Noa.
“He sometimes gets criticised from the outside about his behaviour.
“But I work with him every day and I can say, he is just a really good guy.
“Of course he will have to decide for himself which way he takes.”
Dutch side in the market for Whites winger
Newly-promoted Eredivisie outfit SC Cambuur are trying to sign young Whites winger Crysencio Summerville on loan according to Voetbal.
Summerville, 19, bagged six goals and seven assists for United’s under-23s last season and has already made Marcelo Bielsa’s first team bench.
Voetbal claim that Cambuur also looked to sign Dutch winger Summerville two years ago when he instead joined ADO Den Haag on loan, one year before he joined the Whites on a three-year deal from Feyenoord.