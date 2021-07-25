Club Brugge striker Bas Dost has provided an insight into 22-year-old Dutch winger and team mate Noa Lang - a player Leeds United are keen on.

Speaking to Belgian daily Krant van West-Vlaanderen, Bost said: “We sometimes talk about the future.

“Noa is open to that, he shows a lot of respect for older players, sometimes asks things. That is so nice about Noa.

“He sometimes gets criticised from the outside about his behaviour.

“But I work with him every day and I can say, he is just a really good guy.