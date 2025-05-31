A French side have made a proposal to a Leeds United star.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United left back Junior Firpo is now the subject of interest from French side Lyon who have reportedly made a proposal with negotiations underway.

First choice Whites left back Firpo impressed in helping Leeds to promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions but the 28-year-old’s contract at Elland Road expires this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon submitting their retained list, Leeds revealed that Firpo was in discussion with the club over his future but transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Lyon have now made a proposal to the Whites defender.

Taking to social media platform X, Romano wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Olympique Lyon have made a proposal to Junior Firpo as free agent with negotiations underway. OL are pushing to make it happen with Firpo available with contract due to expire at Leeds United. AC Milan are also keen if Theo Hernández leaves.”