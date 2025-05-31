French side make bid to sign Leeds United star with Italian giants also keen
Leeds United left back Junior Firpo is now the subject of interest from French side Lyon who have reportedly made a proposal with negotiations underway.
First choice Whites left back Firpo impressed in helping Leeds to promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions but the 28-year-old’s contract at Elland Road expires this summer.
Upon submitting their retained list, Leeds revealed that Firpo was in discussion with the club over his future but transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Lyon have now made a proposal to the Whites defender.
Taking to social media platform X, Romano wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Olympique Lyon have made a proposal to Junior Firpo as free agent with negotiations underway. OL are pushing to make it happen with Firpo available with contract due to expire at Leeds United. AC Milan are also keen if Theo Hernández leaves.”
