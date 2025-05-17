A popular Leeds player looks set to leave this summer.

Leeds United midfielder Josuha Guilavogui is reportedly planning to leave the Whites this summer and seek a new chapter in his career.

Former French international midfielder Guilavogui joined Leeds as a free-agent signing last October, signing a one-year deal at a time when the Whites were particularly short on centre midfield options.

Guilavogui made 16 Championship appearances from the bench in United’s promotion winning campaign as champions as well as bagging starts in two FA Cup games.

The 34-yeard-old has regularly been praised by boss Daniel Farke and several of his teammates who have always had very warm words to see about the midfielder’s character and general presence.

Guilavogui, though, whose Leeds contract expires this summer, is reportedly planning to depart the club this summer according to transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to social media platform X, Romano wrote: “Josuha Guilavogui plans to leave Leeds United as free agent this summer.

“He’s open to new chapter with contract due to expire in the coming weeks.”