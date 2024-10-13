The January transfer window can make or break a season for many clubs, with the right decisions ensuring a strong finish to any campaign whether fighting to survive or battling for promotion. Leeds United will almost certainly be doing the latter and one or two shrewd additions could prove decisive in returning to the Premier League.

January window is not an ideal period to operate in but one key advantage it holds over the summer window is the element of contract uncertainty. Clubs are left with a decision to make on those with deals expiring the following summer, allowing for the possibility of a cut-price deal.

It should be said that players entering the final months of their respective contracts are usually in that situation for a reason, be it age or fitness related. Nevertheless, there could be some interesting options for Leeds to take a look at, and the YEP has listed 19 below, using information from Transfermarkt.

1 . Sean Longstaff Leeds were linked with interest in Longstaff going into the summer, who was thought to be available for around £20m. Has started four Premier League games so far but not a regular starter and January could offer the chance to find more regular football elsewhere.

2 . Kyle Walker-Peters Offered a new contract over the summer but yet to sign it, following an excellent campaign as Southampton won promotion from the Championship last season. Will likely have top-flight suitors and so probably out of reach for Leeds.

3 . Kenny Tete Fulham triggered a 12-month extension on the right-back's contract in the summer but cannot do that again, so a decision needs to be made. Has started all seven Premier League games so far, so one would think a new deal will be in the offing.

4 . Callum Wilson Reports of Newcastle eyeing a new striker in January could encourage them to cash in on Wilson. Will be 33 in February and has obvious fitness issues, but remains a quality goalscorer even at Premier League level.

5 . Ola Aina Aina signed a 12-month extension in the summer and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has made clear his desire to keep the full-back on board at Nottingham Forest beyond next year.