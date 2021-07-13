Leeds United transfer gossip: Whites enter talks for UCL winger, Phillips makes EPL signing claim

Noa Lang (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whites will be eager to build on their ninth-placed finish from last term, and the most obvious way they can help themselves to do that is by bringing in some reinforcements for Marcelo Bielsa’s first team squad at Elland Road.

The arrival of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona has already laid down a statement of intent, and the hope will be that there are more fresh faces to follow in the coming days and weeks.

And if this fresh batch of speculation is to be believed, they may not be too far away at all.

Here are today’s Leeds United rumours…

Whites in talks for Noa Lang

Leeds United are in talks with the agent of Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old for some time now, after an eye-catching season in which he scored 17 goals and assisted 11 more.

Speaking on his personal Twitch account, Romano said: “He’s a target, they are talking with his agents but there is no deal agreed or any officials bids yet with Club Brugge.”

Lang also featured in the Champions League last season, and started his career with Dutch giants Ajax.

Phillips backs Leeds to make EPL signing

Kevin Phillips claims Leeds United will be able to make at least one Premier League addition once Kiko Casilla leaves the club.

The veteran Spaniard has left Elland Road to join La Liga outfit Elche on loan, and the space his departure will free up on the wage bill has been welcomed by the former England striker.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Financially, the club and the manager can use that to go and get another Premier League player.

“I wouldn’t say two players because £40,000 is a standard Premier League wage at the moment.

“But it frees up a wage and Leeds can absolutely use that.”

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation below…

Leeds United have approached Lanus with an enquiry about £6.4 million-rated midfielder Tomas Belmonte. (ESPN)

Despite a disappointing spell on loan from Inter Milan at Newcastle United during which he started just four Premier League games, Valentino Lazaro could be returning to St James’ Park next season. The player is said to be already negotiating a move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Patrick Vieira is in talks to sign free agent Andre Ayew at Crystal Palace. The elder brother of Jordan Ayew, Andre is without a club after his contract at Swansea expired this summer. Ayew has been linked with Celtic and Newcastle, but Palace are stealing a march. (90Min)

Burnley are interested in signing Leicester City wide man, Marc Albrighton. The Clarets are yet to submit a formal bid, but he remains on their radar. (Lancs Live)

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper. (The Sun)

Brighton have still not received an acceptable transfer offer for Ben White and he will leave on his summer break with his future up in the air, but the player is open to leaving the club. (The Football Terrace)