Leeds United transfer funds available on one condition as Angus Kinnear outlines winter window strategy

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear told representatives of the club’s Supporters’ Advisory Board (SAB) last month that funds will be made available in the January transfer window, if necessary.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Angus Kinnear, Leeds United's chief executive (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Angus Kinnear, Leeds United's chief executive (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
The Whites’ CEO joined the SAB on September 26, for which meeting minutes have now been released and made available to the public. Discussions between the United board member and supporters covered various topics, including stadium redevelopment, plans to invest in the club’s medical team and the upcoming January transfer window.

While the club recouped approximately £30 million in transfer fees this summer, having spent a similar amount on incomings, Kinnear directed SAB members’ attention to the two available loan slots Leeds can utilise in January, which he said had purposefully been left vacant for prospective winter window business.

A key section in the meeting minutes read: “Also, discussion about funds, if needed in January, due to injury, will be available. The greater value in January will be from the loan market, [the club] have deliberately kept two loan spots free.”

Should Leeds sustain a long-term injury in a key position, it is plausible the club will enter the market with a view to securing a permanent replacement, based on Kinnear’s comments at the meeting. However, it appears most likely that the club’s strategy in January will be to target further loan deals which will supplement Farke’s squad, if the manager deems additions necessary.

Farke is understood to have played a hands-on, collaborative role in Leeds’ summer recruitment alongside interim transfers advisor Nick Hammond and technical director Gretar Steinsson. The German was central to Leeds’ acquisition of Sam Byram on a free transfer, who has nailed down a starting place at left-back.

