Leeds United transfer exit link as 'absolutely massive' claim made

Leeds United logo on a flag.

Business is picking up in the January transfer window. It has been a quiet month for Leeds United so far - will they look to bring anyone to Elland Road before the window slams shut?

A Whites defender has been 'linked' with a move to La Liga, where he was initially signed from - additionally, a popular pundit has praised Leeds in the wake of their win over Preston at the weekend.

Junior Firpo linked with move to Real Sociedad

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo's time at Elland Road has been a mixed bag, to say the least. It could be coming to an end very soon - he has been linked with a move to Real Sociedad in La Liga.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. With Firpo's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, it makes sense to cash in on his services sooner, rather than later - the Whites will be hoping to recoup some of the £13 million fee they paid for him in 2021.

Don Goodman praises 'massive' win over Preston

Leeds picked up a massive victory over Preston at the weekend, as Joel Piroe scored a penalty at the death - pundit Don Goodman has had plenty of nice things to say about the result.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Goodman said: "It was a massive moment for [Leeds]. You look at Leicester, who have still got a cushion, plus Southampton’s unbeaten run. We know Leeds’ ambition has to be to get into the top two.

