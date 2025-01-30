Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A striker viewed by Leeds United as a possible reinforcement for Daniel Farke’s attacking options has so far been declared unavailable by his club.

The Whites have long admired Cameron Archer of Southampton and made enquiries in previous windows but as reports emerge that an approach has been rejected by the Saints, the YEP understands that Leeds will continue to monitor his situation. Southampton are not currently willing to sanction an exit for a player who has started 10 games in the Premier League and made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Archer, 23, has scored five goals for the Saints, only two of which came in league action. He has previously proven prolific at Championship level in loan spells for both Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

Southampton have already shipped on one striker in the January transfer window, with the loan move of Ben Brereton Diaz to Leeds’ title rivals Sheffield United. The Chilean international struggled for game time in the Premier League and is without a goal all season so far.

Elsewhere Leeds have reportedly entered a ‘final round’ of talks with Newcastle United for the permanent transfer of defender Matty Targett. The 29-year-old left-back is out of favour at Newcastle and has played just once - for 11 minutes - in the Premier League this season. Over the past two campaigns he has had 89 minutes of league football but still has a year and five months left on his contract at St James’ Park.

But Leeds sources have reacted with bafflement to suggestions that they’re closing in on Targett as a January addition. Both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are currently fit and available, having held down the left-back spot between them this season. Isaac Schmidt is Farke’s other option for the role and at right-back Jayden Bogle has proved an astute summer acquisition.

Leeds are one of four Championship sides without any incoming signings in the January transfer window so far, with Coventry City set to leave that small group if and when they get a deal over the line for Swansea City man Matt Grimes. The Whites always expected a quiet window and Farke is adamant that only players who improve his squad, tick the right boxes in terms of character and affordability and commitment, will be considered prior to the deadline. He has admitted that a number 10 would be beneficial, particularly one who offers something different to Brenden Aaronson.