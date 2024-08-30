Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder is not anticipating a last-ditch Leeds United raid for Sheffield United midfield star Gustavo Hamer.

The Blades boss, who made his opinion clear on Leeds' bid for Hamer earlier in the week, is confident that he can keep the 27-year-old at Bramall Lane beyond tonight's 11pm deadline, along with a number of other key players.

Leeds' initial offer for Hamer was described as 'derisory' by Sheffield United insiders as it became knowledge via the YEP's sister title the Sheffield Star. The Star also then reported that Leeds had offered a cash plus Joel Piroe bid, a suggestion that Leeds have refuted. The Whites have been adamant all week that their position has not changed and that the bid they submitted - reported to be in the region of £13m - was a valuation they would not exceed.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of a home game against Watford on Saturday, Wilder's understanding is that Hamer will stay put.

"Yeah, I am,” he said when asked if he was confident of keeping players at Bramall Lane. “You never know but I'm under the impression that that's it, and basically no-one will be going out and no one coming in. So we'll work with the group we've got.

"There's always a price with players and if the other clubs had hit those prices – and they were realistic prices [they would have gone]. From my point of view Gus staying, Anel [Ahmedhodžić] staying, Vini [Vinícius Souza] staying – who I've got to give a special mention to because he has been incredible from my point of view as a manager – to keep those most talked-about players is really good."

Leeds have bolstered Daniel Farke's midfield options regardless today with the confirmation of Ao Tanaka's £3.3m arrival from Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Japan international will be eligible to feature against Hull City on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road, when Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon could also see debut action. The Whites are now closing in on versatile Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt, who flew out of Turkey this morning after European action with FC St Gallen in order to complete a move to Elland Road. Farke hinted on Thursday afternoon that Leeds would continue to look for opportunities to further strengthen his attacking line-up but the club's expectation as it stands is that Schmidt will be the last arrival.