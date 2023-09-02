Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United transfer deadline day: Swoop for Whites star and swap goes to deal sheet stage

Keep up to date with all of the transfer-related comings and goings at Elland Road and further afield throughout the summer transfer deadline day.
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 08:45 BST

Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.

FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.
Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.

Follow every twist and turn in the final throes of this summer’s window right here.

Leeds United transfer deadline day recap

08:04 BST

Drameh goes on loan

Cody Drameh will be leaving Elland Road for the third time as he joins Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

There’s an option to buy for the Blues, who have moved quickly to land the young defender after the arrival of Djed Spence at Leeds.

Drameh’s contract is up at the end of this season, therefore it’s unlikely he’ll be seen in a Leeds shirt again.

08:05 BST

About last night

Latest arrival Glen Kamara was announced on Thursday night Latest arrival Glen Kamara was announced on Thursday night
Latest arrival Glen Kamara was announced on Thursday night
08:09 BST

Deal sheet details

08:09 BST

08:24 BST

Drameh details as option to buy reported

08:24 BST

08:25 BST

09:52 BST

Slim chance of Gnonto exit

The YEP understands there is a slim chance of Willy Gnonto joining Everton today, despite reports to the contrary.

09:52 BST

10:17 BST

