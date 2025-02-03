Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Mateo Joseph bid rejected, Cameron Archer, Adam Armstrong latest
Here, we will keep you up to date with all of the day’s events both from Elland Road and the club’s Championship rivals. The transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight although transfers can be completed after the cut off point if deal sheets are in place.
Daniel Farke’s Whites kept themselves top of the Championship and gave their goal difference a monster boost at the weekend by walloping Cardiff City 7-0 at Elland Road. The victory also established a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places due to third-placed Burnley being held to a goalless draw at Portsmouth.
Leeds United transfer deadline day live
11pm this evening
Marks the transfer deadline. Then that’s it until the summer.
The latest on every Leeds transfer story
Deadline day morning state of play including Cameron Archer latest
The latest from Graham Smyth
Leeds United continue to monitor the transfer market for a deadline deal but Southampton's stance on Cameron Archer has not yet changed.
What about the rivals? Sheffield United are busy
Second-placed Sheffield United have already stengthened by bringing in Ben Brereton Diaz, Harry Clarke, Hamza Choudary and Tom Cannon... with more than a few quid spent following their takeover.
The talk in South Yorkshire is that a defender is their final target bt our colleagues at The Star in Sheffield have revealed that a couple of forwards are surprisingly on their way. You can read that HERE
And here’s the latest on their search for a central defender with Jimmy Dunne still the main target
Burnley add to their frontline
Another team chasing promotion, Burnley have signed Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP. The goal-shy Clarets havs strengthened their frontline with the former Tottenham youngster who left North London to join Vitória de Guimarães before making a move to Sporting, where he has impressed over his three-year spell.
Edwards joins on loan until the end of the season. Upon signing, he said: “The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”
Blades using AI on deadline day
Sheffield United have been very busy this month and our sister site in South Yorkshire, the Star, now reports on a very modern development. They claim medicals have been arranged for two forwards, both of whom have been identified using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model.
The unnamed pair could cost around £2million combined, with flights in from abroad underway. Sheffield United are also looking to sign a centre-back using much more traditional methods...
Leeds in Archer 'box seat'
As our chief football writer Graham Smyth has already reported, Leeds aren’t expecting anything imminent but interest remains in Cameron Archer. And the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath adds that Daniel Farke’s side are ‘in the box seat’ to sign Archer, should Southampton’s stance soften.
He also claims Sunderland and Burnley have enquired about Archer, while his St Mary’s teammate Adam Armstrong has been eyed by the Black Cats and Middlesbrough. That’s plenty of teams waiting to see what happens on the south coast.
Saints' Archer stance unchanged
Southampton’s move for Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh is not expected to soften their stance on Cameron Archer, with local media suggesting the inbound winger is seen as an academy-level player initially.
Fabrizio Romano revealed late on Sunday evening that the Premier League strugglers had agreed a fee with Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp for Udoh. As a right-footed forward who can play upfront or out wide, Udoh was seen by some as a possible replacement for Archer but the Southampton Daily Echo’s Alfie House has suggested otherwise.
Bristol set deadline day precedent
Fellow Championship club Bristol City, who like Leeds United are yet to engage in any incoming transfer activity this month, have released a deadline day statement explaining their market strategy.
The Robins have communicated with fans on Monday morning to express their confidence and belief that the current squad can achieve the club’s goals for the remainder of the season and that signings before the 11pm transfer deadline will not be forthcoming.
O'Brien to Swansea
Had Leeds United not already built arguably the Championship’s strongest midfield group, then resurfacing links to Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien - a long-term target in years gone by - would have been inevitable. The former Huddersfield man does look set to drop back into the Championship, however.
Multiple reports suggest he is closing in on a six-month loan move to Swansea City, who are in for midfield reinforcements after losing Matt Grimes to Coventry City. Grimes, a former Whites player himself, will likely welcome Leeds to the CBS Arena on Wednesday.
Big Baggies blow
West Brom look set to lose first-choice goalkeeper Alex Palmer amid reports of his imminent move to Ipswich Town. Sky Sports claim Palmer is on his way to Portman Road for medical tests following the agreement of a £4m fee.
The Baggies will receive an initial £2m for Palmer, with a further £2m in add-ons. The 28-year-old had been ever-present for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, starting all 30 Championship games.
Leeds 'pushing' for Archer
Another update regarding Cameron Archer, this time from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook who claims Leeds are ‘pushing hard’ to sign the striker, although a move looks unlikely.
Busy Black Cats
Sunderland look to be closing in on the loan signing of Jayden Danns, with the 19-year-old Liverpool winger on Wearside for medical tests. Danns is expected to sign a six-month loan at the Stadium of Light, according to Sky Sports.
The Black Cats are in talks to sell their own teenage star, Tommy Watson, to Brighton who have submitted a bid worth £8.5m plus add-ons. Sky Sports also reports that Sunderland have enquired about taking Simon Adingra on loan as part of that deal, although it looks difficult to pull off.
Huge Gnonto price-tag
Leeds United look to have made it clear they have no intention of losing Willy Gnonto today with reports they have slapped a £50million price-tag on his head. Reports have suggested there is interest in Gnonto from the Saudi Pro League, but an Elland Road exit is almost certainly not going to happen.
The Sun claim ‘a number’ of Saudi Pro League sides are keen on the 21-year-old, who hasn’t started a league game since the end of December due to the form of Dan James and Manor Solomon. But Leeds have issued a hands off warning, with the national newspaper claiming any bid would have to go north of £50m.
'More likely' Saints exit
Southampton are ‘more likely’ to let Adam Armstrong leave than Leeds United target Cameron Archer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. Sunderland and Middlesbrough are both said to have enquired about Armstrong, although the latter is now closing in on a loan move for Kelechi Iheanacho.
Armstrong 'interest'
Leeds United have now been linked to one of Cameron Archer’s Southampton teammates, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope. Elland Road chiefs have reportedly shown an ‘interest’ in the striker whose goal condemned them to play-off final defeat in May last year.
There is a belief Armstrong ‘could leave’ St Mary’s this month with some recent reports even suggesting his exit is more likely than Archer’s. One to keep an eye on.
Boro reject big money offer
Middlesbrough have reportedly knocked back a £10million offer from FC Porto for midfielder Hayden Hackney. The Daily Mail claim Porto will have to go ‘a fair bit higher’ if they are to prise the 22-year-old away from the Riverside before this evening’s 11pm deadline.