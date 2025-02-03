Another team chasing promotion, Burnley have signed Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP. The goal-shy Clarets havs strengthened their frontline with the former Tottenham youngster who left North London to join Vitória de Guimarães before making a move to Sporting, where he has impressed over his three-year spell.

Edwards joins on loan until the end of the season. Upon signing, he said: “The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”