Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Double swoop concludes Whites summer window
Leeds have already brought in one new face this week via the arrival of Israel international attacker Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old became the club’s sixth signing of the summer, following the moves for Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Largie Ramazani – the latter of whom sealed a £10m switch from Almeria on Thursday evening.
Further incomings are still expected with boss Daniel Farke wanting another centre midfielder option plus extra cover at full-back and also vowing that the club would “stay awake” in the market for another potential attacking option. In the bid to strengthen United’s midfield, 25-year-old Japan international Ao Tanaka was having a medical at the club on Thursday ahead of a permanent transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf. Leeds were also closing in on a deal for FC St Gallen’s 24-year-old Swiss international full-back Isaac Schmidt.
Clubs have until 11pm this evening in which to conclude their transfer business, after which the window will be shut until the new year. Here, we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day right up until 11pm this evening and beyond.
In case you missed this last night
Leeds United target Isaac Schmidt scored in what could be his final game for FC St. Gallen as he netted in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League second leg play-off against Turkish side Trabzonspor.
A possible starting XI if deals are pulled off...
Leeds United are hoping to complete at least two deals before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline and we have taken a look at how Farke’s potential new-look side might shape up
New signing confirmed
Leeds United have confirmed the first of at least two deadline day signings with the arrival of Japan international Ao Tanaka, who has joined the club on a permanent deal from Fortuna Dusseldorf.
The fee is believed to £3.3m after the midfielder underwent a medical on Thursday. His signing has been completed in time for him to make his debut against Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday, if manager Daniel Farke opts to select him. New signings must be registered by 12pm on the working day before a fixture, with the Whites completing a deal well ahead of that cut-off.
Sunderland make move for defender
Elsewhere in the Championship, Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham has been a player reportedly wanted by a number of second tier clubs and it looks as though the defender has picked his club.
Sunderland are understood to have won the race to sign the Wales international
Schmidt next?
So that’s one through the door at Elland Road today and we’re expecting another one soon enough, probably Issac Schmidt.
Want to know more about him? Well here you go. READ HERE
First words from the new boy
Leeds United’s newest signing Ao Tanaka has said he joined the club in order to get the Whites promoted to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side racked up an impressive 90 points last term but that was only good enough for third spot as Leeds went on to lose the Championship play-off final to Southampton.
Eight hours left
Waiting on Isaac Schmidt, and will we get another attacking option? Clock is ticking.
Looking at Leeds United's transfer window as a whole:
Blades boss Chris Wilder on Leeds interest in Gus Hamer
'Ridiculously low-balled us' - Wilder slams Whites
A key signing for key Leeds rivals
Burnley have signed winger Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton on a season-long loan deal. A big signing, helped Ipswich up last season.
Another big Championship deal...
Todd Cantwell is having a medical at Blackburn ahead of a proposed move from Rangers.
Double Hull swoop
Leeds United’s next opponents Hull City have signed midfielder Kasey Palmer from Coventry City. A second deadline day signing for Hull after the arrival of keeper Carl Rushworth earlier today on loan from Brighton.
Boro boost?
Ipswich are keen to sign a striker and are keen on Boro’s main man up tops Emmanuel Latte Lath. However, he was seen as a possible alternative to Chelsea’s Armando Broja if they were unable to land the Blues forward and Ipswich are now in advanced talks to sign Broja.
Everton signing
Forever linked with Willy Gnonto, the Toffees have signed defensive midfielder Orel Mangala from Lyon on a season-long loan deal. Nothing seemingly emerging on the Gnonto front.
Another Burnley signing
An 11th signing of the window for Burnley - the Clarets have now signed 29-year-old midfielder Josh Laurent from Stoke City. Two signings in two hours.
Gnonto and Schmidt have previous (from July 2022 in Swiss League)
