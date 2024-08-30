Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Double swoop concludes Whites summer window

The final chance for Leeds United to strengthen their squad is upon us – and we will bring you all of the developments on transfer deadline day right here live.

Leeds have already brought in one new face this week via the arrival of Israel international attacker Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old became the club’s sixth signing of the summer, following the moves for Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Largie Ramazani – the latter of whom sealed a £10m switch from Almeria on Thursday evening.

Further incomings are still expected with boss Daniel Farke wanting another centre midfielder option plus extra cover at full-back and also vowing that the club would “stay awake” in the market for another potential attacking option. In the bid to strengthen United’s midfield, 25-year-old Japan international Ao Tanaka was having a medical at the club on Thursday ahead of a permanent transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf. Leeds were also closing in on a deal for FC St Gallen’s 24-year-old Swiss international full-back Isaac Schmidt.

Clubs have until 11pm this evening in which to conclude their transfer business, after which the window will be shut until the new year. Here, we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day right up until 11pm this evening and beyond.

Leeds United transfer deadline day live

Key Events

  • Leeds are expected to bring in at least a couple of new signings today
  • The Whites continue to be linked with Sheffield United's Gus Hamer
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 07:34 BST

Welcome to deadline day

It could and probably should be a busy one for Leeds today with so many key players leaving during the transfer winow, plenty of money coming in but not a great deal spent. Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 07:36 BST

In case you missed this last night

Leeds United target Isaac Schmidt scored in what could be his final game for FC St. Gallen as he netted in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League second leg play-off against Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 08:09 BSTUpdated 08:10 BST

A possible starting XI if deals are pulled off...

Leeds United are hoping to complete at least two deals before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline and we have taken a look at how Farke’s potential new-look side might shape up

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 12:13 BST

New signing confirmed

Leeds United have confirmed the first of at least two deadline day signings with the arrival of Japan international Ao Tanaka, who has joined the club on a permanent deal from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The fee is believed to £3.3m after the midfielder underwent a medical on Thursday. His signing has been completed in time for him to make his debut against Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday, if manager Daniel Farke opts to select him. New signings must be registered by 12pm on the working day before a fixture, with the Whites completing a deal well ahead of that cut-off.

GOAL RECORD: Ao Tanaka has joined Leeds United from Fortuna Dusseldorf
GOAL RECORD: Ao Tanaka has joined Leeds United from Fortuna Dusseldorf
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 12:17 BST

Sunderland make move for defender

Elsewhere in the Championship, Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham has been a player reportedly wanted by a number of second tier clubs and it looks as though the defender has picked his club.

Sunderland are understood to have won the race to sign the Wales international

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 12:21 BST

Schmidt next?

So that’s one through the door at Elland Road today and we’re expecting another one soon enough, probably Issac Schmidt.

Getty Images
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 12:58 BST

First words from the new boy

Leeds United’s newest signing Ao Tanaka has said he joined the club in order to get the Whites promoted to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side racked up an impressive 90 points last term but that was only good enough for third spot as Leeds went on to lose the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 15:01 BST

Eight hours left

Waiting on Isaac Schmidt, and will we get another attacking option? Clock is ticking.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 15:04 BST

Looking at Leeds United's transfer window as a whole:

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 15:32 BST

Blades boss Chris Wilder on Leeds interest in Gus Hamer

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:15 BST

'Ridiculously low-balled us' - Wilder slams Whites

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:30 BST

A key signing for key Leeds rivals

Burnley have signed winger Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton on a season-long loan deal. A big signing, helped Ipswich up last season.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:50 BST

Another big Championship deal...

Todd Cantwell is having a medical at Blackburn ahead of a proposed move from Rangers.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:50 BST

Double Hull swoop

Leeds United’s next opponents Hull City have signed midfielder Kasey Palmer from Coventry City. A second deadline day signing for Hull after the arrival of keeper Carl Rushworth earlier today on loan from Brighton.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 18:14 BST

Boro boost?

Ipswich are keen to sign a striker and are keen on Boro’s main man up tops Emmanuel Latte Lath. However, he was seen as a possible alternative to Chelsea’s Armando Broja if they were unable to land the Blues forward and Ipswich are now in advanced talks to sign Broja.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 18:40 BST

Everton signing

Forever linked with Willy Gnonto, the Toffees have signed defensive midfielder Orel Mangala from Lyon on a season-long loan deal. Nothing seemingly emerging on the Gnonto front.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 18:52 BST

Another Burnley signing

An 11th signing of the window for Burnley - the Clarets have now signed 29-year-old midfielder Josh Laurent from Stoke City. Two signings in two hours.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 19:00 BST

Gnonto and Schmidt have previous (from July 2022 in Swiss League)

