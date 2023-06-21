The Welsh international departs Elland Road after a five-and-a-half-year stay, although he spent last season out on loan with Queens Park Rangers before injury derailed his campaign and World Cup hopes.

Roberts joined Leeds in January 2018 from West Bromwich Albion for a sum of around £2.5m, where Nick Hammond was technical director at the time. Hammond was appointed interim football advisor by Leeds last Friday and is working on the club’s ins and outs for an important summer transfer window.

A permanent move for Roberts represents the first bit of business at Elland Road since Hammond’s arrival, but it was always on the cards after he fell out of favour last summer.

DONE DEAL - Tyler Roberts has been sold by Leeds United to Birmingham City after a five-and-a-half-year stay at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Roberts made 108 apppearances in total for the Whites, scoring nine goals, four of which came in the 2019/20 promotion season including a Goal of the Season contender at Hull City.

Marcelo Bielsa was always a fan of the forward, who often struggled to remain fit through various injuries and niggles, but last summer as Jesse Marsch put together his squad plans for the Premier League season, Roberts was allowed to go out on loan to QPR.

A popular member of the Thorp Arch dressing room, Roberts twice won Leeds United’s PFA Community Champion award for his efforts in the community.

