A round-up of the latest Leeds United news ahead of the summer transfer window opening

The summer transfer window opens on Friday and for Leeds United it promises to be an intriguing period. The Whites will be keen to add fresh faces to Daniel Farke's squad over the next two months as they look to go one better next season and clear the final promotion hurdle.

However, Leeds will also be braced for interest to emerge in a number of their own players and they risk losing one or two of their star names. The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Ilia Gruev have been heavily linked away, but at this early stage of the summer, it remains to be seen if they leave the club. With that in mind, we round-up some of the latest Leeds United news.

Defender reports re-emerge

Leeds United remain interested in signing PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty this summer. That's according to Dutch news outlet VI with the report suggesting interest from other clubs could be dwindling.

Leicester City were another side to be linked with the Republic of Ireland U21 international when the initial reports emerged back in April, but it is claimed that their promotion to the Premier League could lead them to other targets. As such, Leeds are the only club named in the Dutch report, which casts doubt on whether MacNulty will remain with PEC for next season despite outlining the club's reluctance to sell the 21-year-old.

MacNulty started his career at hometown club Real Betis before moving on to join Wolfsburg in 2019. After a season on loan in the Eredivisie with NAC Breda, he joined PEC last summer making 32 appearances, with outings coming at left-back and centre-back.

Despite being born and raised in Seville, MacNulty is eligible to represent Ireland and he's expected to be involved this week when the U21s take on England U20s in Croatia.

Llorente latest

The future of Diego Llorente remains up in the air following the completion of his season-long loan with Roma. The defender was expected to join the Serie A side permanently this summer with reports claiming the club had a gentleman's agreement in place with Leeds regarding his signing.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Llorente's move to the Stadio Olimpico is now in doubt with Roma mulling over whether to put their faith in Marash Kumbulla, who is due to return from his loan at Sassuolo. Kumbulla is an Albania international and is reportedly seen as someone who could provide defensive depth next season.

Such a decision would eliminate the need to spend money on re-signing Llorente and that could leave the Spaniard pursuing other options. As it stands, he is due to report to Thorp Arch for the start of pre-season training in a few weeks' time.

