Leeds United receive transfer news as Matheus Cunha ‘agrees’ Premier League switch

Wolverhampton Wanderers look to have won out in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha, with the Brazilian reportedly set to join next month. Leeds United were one of a number of Premier League clubs targeting the forward two summers ago, but a move failed to materialise.

Cunha only joined the Spanish giants last summer but has struggled to impress so far and is yet to get off the mark this season after making only two starts in all competitions. The Brazilian’s lack of game time and poor form has led him to look elsewhere for a new challenge, particularly after missing out on Brazil’s World Cup squad.

While it was previously claimed that Jesse Marsch’s side had opened talks with Cunha - who was familiar with the Whites’ boss from his time at RB Leipzig - Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the 23-year-old has reached a full verbal agreeement and agreed personal terms with Wolves. He has claimed it will be a loan with an obligation to buy for between €40 and €50 million in the summer, with a medical and documents to be prepared in the coming days.

Wolves had long been the favourites to snap up Cunha, with reports claiming the Brazilian was eager to play under Julen Lopetegui, who replaced Bruno Lage in November. The 56-year-old has previously managed the likes of Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla before making the move to the Midlands.

The Whites have struggled to unearth a consistent goalscorer presence this season - aside from Rodrigo Moreno’s nine strikes in 13 matches - following Patrick Bamford’s persistent injury struggles. The 29-year-old is without a goal since last December and has spent over 250 days of the last year sidelined with ankle, hamstring and foot problems.

