Leeds United loanee Joe Rothwell's first experience of a stadium 'vibrating' in wild goal celebrations came at his new 2024/25 home.

Rothwell joined the Whites for the upcoming season on a loan move from Premier League side Bournemouth, fresh from helping Southampton to escape the Championship last season. He was on the bench for the duration of the Wembley play-off final between Saints and Leeds, but featured in the second half of the May 4 Elland Road clash, which also went Southampton's way.

But his experience of LS11 extends to two games that will live long in the memory for Leeds fans, because they contained the highest of drama and brought the very best out of the old stadium. The midfielder was on the pitch when Kemar Roofe equalised against Blackburn Rovers in stoppage time, before adding another to win the game 3-2 for the hosts. And Rothwell was also present when Leeds came back from 3-1 down against his Bournemouth side, to win 4-3. Crysencio Summerville's 84th minute winner had Elland Road bouncing.

Those memories, while not particularly pleasant from a competitive sporting sense for Rothwell, left a big impression. "It's huge," he said. "I think you think of Leeds and you think of the fans. I've had a few experiences of playing here before, it's the first time I have ever felt the stadium vibrate before when a goal went so it will be nice to be on the right side of the fans this time instead of the wrong side."

It was often said by opposition managers last season that Daniel Farke's team had 'Premier League quality' or 'Premier League athletes' or simply 'Premier League players.' Those words rang a little hollow when the season did not end with Premier League status, but what was undeniable throughout was the top flight worthy support that Farke and his men counted upon. Rothwell believes the club and its fans should be gracing the highest level of English football and his goal is to make that a reality.

"This club probably shouldn't be in the Championship, it's a Premier League club so there's one aim this year and we will be looking to do that," he said. "As soon as I heard of the interest it was a case of trying to get it over the line as quickly as possible and thankfully we have managed to do that. It gives me a good four or five weeks now to get in and around the lads and get to know them and we can kick on and start the season."