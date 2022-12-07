The left-back picked up a niggle as the Whites returned to work following some time off at the start of the World Cup break, but the plan was always for him to link up with the rest of Jesse Marsch's men before the camp came to an end. Firpo has not yet featured out on the pitch in training, however, with one final session planned for Thursday morning before the team travel south to meet LaLiga opposition in the evening.

Marsch has thus far used Leo Hjelde and Pascal Struijk at left-back, with Darko Gyabi and even Sonny Perkins filling in for a small number of training drills.It's likely that Struijk and Hjelde will play a part on the left side of Marsch's defence in the friendly at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, and Leeds expect that Robin Koch - who limped out of Tuesday's set-piece based session - will also be available to slot into the back four.

Although Marsch is missing two of his three senior goalkeepers, with Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson both out through illness and remaining back in England this week, experienced former Wigan and Everton man Joel Robles and Dutch Under-19 international Dani van den Heuvel are options for the Elche game.

Rodrigo Moreno and Darko Gyabi are among those who are expected to feature against Elche in Thursday's friendly (Pic: Leeds United)

Patrick Bamford had successful surgery on a groin problem earlier this week and although the recovery period is short, the friendly comes at least a week too soon. Diego Llorente also went under the knife in the past couple of days, to rectify a fractured knuckle, and the initial hope was that he would not be prevented from playing.