Leeds United are back in action on Monday night when they take on playoff hopefuls Hull City at Elland Road. The Whites missed the opportunity to gain ground on Leicester City on Good Friday, and they head into Monday's clash one point ahead of the Foxes but having played a game more.

Daniel Farke's men have relied heavily on their home form this season, but the Tigers will offer a stern test given they have plenty to compete for. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gray interest latest

Leeds star Archie Gray continues to attract interest amid his hugely impressive season. The youngster is reportedly a target for both Liverpool and Tottenham ahead of the summer, with Football Insider claiming there will likely be bids aplenty this summer.

The good news is that Gray is under contract until 2028, and Leeds are not going to want to sell. Promotion will be key to keeping Gray, and failing to go up could force Leeds into a decision, especially if big clubs come to the table.

Hume links

Leeds are reportedly interested in a deal for Sunderland star Train Hume. According to the the Belfast Telegraph, Leeds and Leicester like the look of the 22-year-old full-back and could make a move this summer.