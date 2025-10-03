Thomas Frank has had several battles against Leeds United and now faces his first as Tottenham boss.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has served up rich Leeds United praise ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road and declared his Whites man delight.

Frank faced Leeds seven times as Brentford boss and the Dane is now approaching his first clash against the Whites as Tottenham manager in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

In doing so, Frank says he will be stepping out at “one of the best” stadiums the game has to offer and facing a manager whose success has been music to the ears of the Tottenham boss.

Frank has yet to face Farke as Leeds boss but the pair had five battles when the German was in charge of Norwich City in which Farke’s Canaries were not beaten once by Frank’s Brentford side.

The pair are now set to lock horns in what will be just their second Premier League battle for a test that Frank is relishing but with a warning about what will be needed in Tottenham’s bid for success.

"First and foremost Leeds, they have done very well since they got promoted,” said Frank at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Tottenham Hotspur’s official website.

“Daniel Farke and his staff have done well. I've big respect for Daniel. I've known him for many years, he's a good colleague and friend in the game. We battled against each other quite a few times in the Championship and in the Premier League. I'm so happy that he's doing well and that they got a good start.

“Elland Road, I always admire as one of the best stadiums to go to, because the atmosphere is fantastic.

“It's a game we're looking forward to. I'm very aware that they haven't lost once in more than a year so, clearly, and we know that because of their fans and their home ground, they've been very good. I think the way they started the Premier League gives them a lot of confidence. They defend extremely well. They give very little away in open play.

“So, we need to really be aware of that and really know that this is a game that can be 90 minutes back and forth. Small setbacks you need to overcome, but we're ready for it, we look forward to it and we'll do what we can to go for three points.”