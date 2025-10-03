Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in their final game before the October international break - and this is how we think the Whites will line-up.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is without three likely starters in wingers Dan James and Willy Gnonto plus keeper Lucas Perri, all of whom are on the comeback trail from injuries.

Gnonto and Perri were also out for last weekend’s hosting of Bournemouth for which James returned from core muscle issues to make the bench.

The winger was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw but then rolled his ankle in training this week.

With James and Gnonto not playing, Noak Okafor and Brenden Aaronson started out wide, Okafor eventually replaced by Jack Harrison who impressed from the bench after coming on in the 67th minute.

Leeds looked set to record a 2-1 victory against the Cherries but conceded another goal from a set piece in the 93rd minute as Eli Kroupi’s close-range finish gave the Cherries a 2-2 draw.

Towering summer signing centre-back Jaka Bijol was an unused substitute against the Cherries but the Slovenian is an obvious option if Farke wants to change his defence.

Even with three men out, there are some big calls to make and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against Thomas Frank’s side.

GK: Karl Darlow Darlow has played every minute in Perri's absence despite the option of Illan Meslier and the Wales international stopper looks certain to keep his place in nets after solid displays between the sticks.

RB: Jayden Bogle Undoubtedly one of United's best players and absolutely nailed as first choice right back.

CB: Joe Rodon Rodon the rock at the back and now Rodon the goal threat, the centre-back's header from Sean Longstaff's corner starting the Leeds fightback against Bournemouth as part of a display in which he genuinely could have had a hat-trick of similar goals. The defender was like a magnet to the ball in the box and Rodon could be key at both ends of the pitch against Spurs.

CB: Pascal Struijk Leeds have gone three games without keeping a clean sheet and Jaka Bijol is an obvious alternative to bring into the defence. But the Slovenian didn't even make it off the bench against Bournemouth and it would be a big surprise if Farke broke up the centre-back pairing with Rodon. Nevertheless, one of the bigger calls to make.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The Swede has proved a very impressive summer signing and, like Bogle, is nailed for the other full-back position.