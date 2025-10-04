Is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV? Coverage details, channel and kick-off time

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
Coverage details as Leeds United take on Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in the final Premier League before the October international break.

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League game before the October international break today - but what are the coverage details?

Today’s contest presents the second Elland Road clash against a highflying team in the space of eight days - one week on from last weekend’s 2-2 draw against sixth-placed Bournemouth.

End of a busy week for the visitors

Tottenham began the weekend in fourth place and today’s trip to West Yorkshire ends a busy week for Thomas Frank’s side who were in Champions League action in Norway on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt.

Less than four days later, Spurs take on 12th-placed Leeds in a 12.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Ultimate. Coverage on the channel starts at 11.30am.

