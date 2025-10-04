Is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV? Coverage details, channel and kick-off time
Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League game before the October international break today - but what are the coverage details?
Today’s contest presents the second Elland Road clash against a highflying team in the space of eight days - one week on from last weekend’s 2-2 draw against sixth-placed Bournemouth.
End of a busy week for the visitors
Tottenham began the weekend in fourth place and today’s trip to West Yorkshire ends a busy week for Thomas Frank’s side who were in Champions League action in Norway on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt.
Less than four days later, Spurs take on 12th-placed Leeds in a 12.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Ultimate. Coverage on the channel starts at 11.30am.