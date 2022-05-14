Leeds United host Brighton this weekend knowing defeat could potentially spell the end of their two-year Premier League stay.
The Whites have two fixtures remaining, against the Seagulls and Thomas Frank's Brentford between now and the end of the season.
Meanwhile, relegation rivals Burnley and Everton still have three matches to play, leaving Leeds at a disadvantage.
Victory over Graham Potter's Brighton - who are safe from the drop and have little to play for except a more handsome league finish - would take the fight to stay up into the final day.
Potter's side are missing three first-team players, but report a clean bill of health otherwise and come into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win over Manchester United.
Neal Maupay has something of a favourable scoring record against the Whites but is not expected to get the nod in attack this weekend.
Here is the Seagulls' predicted line-up.