Leeds United returned to winning ways on Monday night at Middlesbrough to move back into the top two. Leeds have the opportunity to consolidate that position on Friday night when they travel to face QPR for what is their final away game of the season.

A win at Loftus Road would take Leeds four points clear of Ipswich in the league table and while Kieran McKenna's side will have two games in hand by that point, the pressure will well and truly be on. Leeds can only focus on themselves, of course, and they'll be doing all they can to pick up the three points on Friday night.

Ahead of that clash, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Lazio to reignite ex-Leeds man interest

Lazio will make another push to sign Sunderland man Jack Clarke this summer, according to reports in Italy. The Serie A outfit reportedly saw a £14m offer turned down for the Leeds United academy graduate in January and as they looked to the Championship for reinforcements, they were also linked with Wilfried Gnonto and Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker.

However, Correire dello Sport are claiming that Clarke remains on Lazio's radar and they could return with another offer in the summer. Lazio won't be the only club looking at the winger come the end of the season given the season he has had at the Stadium of Light, bagging 15 goals in 38 league games for the Black Cats.

Clarke was subject to Premier League interest in January with West Ham United, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton being amongst those linked during the window. As such, despite Sunderland being keen to keep hold of their brightest talent, no doubt, Clarke could be one to watch this summer.

Longstaff perfect for Leeds

Former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes Sean Longstaff would be well suited to Daniel Farke's side. Leeds and Leicester City have been linked with interest in the Newcastle United midfielder should they win promotion to the Premier League with a fee of around £15-20m being touted.

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter.

Of course, before any deal can happen Leeds need to win promotion to the Premier League, but Palmer believes the Newcastle man is someone who could be an ideal signing for the Whites.

“Eddie Howe has come out and said that he’s a big admirer of Sean, and he would not want to let him go,” Palmer told Football League World. “But in terms of rebuilding at the football club and pushing on, if they got an offer of around £15-20 million pounds, they would not be averse to letting him go.

