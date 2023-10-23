Leeds United told new deal for 264-appearance veteran a ‘no brainer’ with contract expiry looming
Leeds United enjoyed a stunning win over Norwich City on their return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon. The Whites went 2-0 down at Carrow Road but scored three goals in 22 second-half minutes to rack up their third-straight win.
The result moved Daniel Farke’s side to third in the table as they prepare for a trip to Stoke City on Wednesday night. The Potters have won just four of their 12 league games this term but beat Sunderland 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to push themselves five points clear of the bottom three. Crysencio Summerville was the hero for Leeds on Saturday with two brilliantly-taken goals after Shane Duffy’s own-goal from Dan James’ cross gave Daniel Farke’s side a lifeline. There is little time for Leeds to bask in their latest victory as all eyes turn towards Stoke.
Luke Ayling was a late substitute in the fixture as he helped the Whites see the game out. Former Rangers and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes Leeds should aim to keep Ayling at the club beyond the end of his current contract. The defender, who has played 264 times for Leeds, is out of contract at the end of the season. His last deal was due to expire in the summer but Leeds triggered a clause in his contract to extend his stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.
He has come off the bench late on in Leeds’ last two games but has started eight of the club’s 12 league games this term, and appeared in all but one.
“It seems like he has been there forever,” Hutton told Football Insider. “When I was playing and we were in the Championship, he was playing so it seems like he has been there for a very long time. He has been a great servant to the club. He is one of those guys where you know exactly what you are getting. He is a seven out of ten every single week so of course you would not want to lose him. In terms of keeping him at the club it is a no brainer.
“Somebody who has been there for so long, played a lot of games, why would you want him to leave? If his contract is running out and he is happy to stay it is easy. It was similar to my situation towards the end [at Villa] when I was signing one year deals because you love the club and are happy to stay where you are.”