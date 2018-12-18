Leeds United to 'step up' interest in midfielder, Aston Villa plotting Brentford raid, Ipswich make 'initial enquiry' for Middlesbrough ace, updates on Nottingham Forest and Derby - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United will use the sale of Samu Saiz to step up their efforts to sign Brentford attacking midfielder Lewis Macleod, whose current contract expires at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is keen on a move to Leeds in January after falling second fiddle to Martin Dubravka at St James’ Park. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is plotting to raid former club Brentford with Rio Henry the latest name to be linked. Romain Sawyer had also been touted with a switch to Villa Park last month. (Express and Star)

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede is a loan target for Ipswich Town and are said to have made an initial enquiry with boss Tony Pulis open to letting the 30-year-old leave in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Ipswich Town are interested in re-signing striker Daryl Murphy from Nottingham Forest and a swoop for Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (TWTD)

Meanwhile, Ipswich have secured the future of striker Ben Morris until 2021 with an option to extend his stay at Portman Road for a further year. (Ipswich Town official website)

Brentford have completed the signing of former Arsenal and Brighton youth product Jayden Onen on an 18-month contract following a successful trial period. (Brentford official website)

Nottingham Forest are not keen on making Saidy Janko’s loan from Porto a permanent move after his mere six appearances is ‘starting being questioned’. (A Bola – in Portuguese)

Norwich City, Stoke City and Derby County are among the Championship clubs showing interest in Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks. (Daily Mail)

Derby County have joined the race to sign Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara after being linked with Rangers and Sunderland in recent months. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City have confirmed the departure of Denmark forward Nicolai Brock-Madsen following three years at St Andrew’s. He scored 14 goals in 48 league starts. (Birmingham City official website)