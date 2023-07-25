Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United to receive £3 million transfer boost as reported clause doubles summer earnings

Leeds United are in line to receive a fee in the region of £3 million as part of the deal which has seen former Whites youngster Elia Caprile join Italian champions Napoli, according to various reports.
Joe Donnohue
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read

Caprile left Elland Road last summer without making a competitive senior appearance, joining newly-promoted Bari in Italy’s second tier but has quickly made a name for himself back in his homeland.

After just one season in Serie B, Caprile has earned a £6 million transfer to Italian champions Napoli, having impressed sufficiently at Stadio San Nicola.

Included in the terms of Caprile’s Leeds exit is said to have been a 50 per cent sell-on clause, entitling Leeds to half of any future transfer fee if Caprile were to be sold on by Bari.

TIRRENIA, ITALY - JUNE 15: Elia Caprile of Italy U21 in action during a training session at Centro di Preparazione Olimpica on June 15, 2023 in Tirrenia, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)TIRRENIA, ITALY - JUNE 15: Elia Caprile of Italy U21 in action during a training session at Centro di Preparazione Olimpica on June 15, 2023 in Tirrenia, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Leeds stand to benefit from that clause just 12 months on from the young goalkeeper’s departure.

The receipt of a fee in the region of £3 million from Caprile’s sale will aid Leeds’ own pursuit of a goalkeeper during this summer’s transfer window, as the club retain hope of signing an experienced stopper this week.

It also doubles Leeds’ earnings from transfers since relegation at the end of last season, after Rodrigo Moreno sealed a permanent switch to Qatari club Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed sum, believed to be £3 million, too.

Caprile, meanwhile, has immediately been loaned out to Serie A side Empoli for the 2023/24 season, after which he will return to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to challenge for the No. 1 spot there.

