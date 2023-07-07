Leeds United defender Robin Koch believes Eintracht Frankfurt has become a ‘shining light’ for German football on the European stage as he completed a season-long loan move to the club on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has spent the last three years at Elland Road but has departed on loan with just 12 months remaining on his deal.

Leeds will receive a loan fee for the player from the 2021-22 Europa League winners, with the German club also agreeing to pay his full salary which frees up space on the United wage bill.

Koch made 77 appearances for the Whites during his three years in England, after joining the club following their promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’m delighted to become a part of Eintracht Frankfurt,” said Koch. “It’s among the most renowned clubs in the Bundesliga and has been a shining light for German football in European competition over the last few years.

“The new coach, the strong squad and the opportunities here at the club make it a very exciting challenge for me, and one that I’m approaching with full motivation. Markus Krösche and Timmo Hardung made an incredible effort to sign me, and won me over with the path the club’s on and the vision for the future.

“I want to use everything that characterises me on and off the pitch as a footballer here, and celebrate successes with the team. I’ve matured a lot as a player and as a person over the last three seasons with Leeds in arguably the strongest league in the world. I want to prove that now in the Bundesliga. I’m confident we can have a good season.”

Krösche, Eintracht Frankfurt’s board member for sport, added: “Robin is the kind of person who leads by example and shoulders responsibility, both on and off the pitch.

“He’s almost 27, so is the perfect age for a footballer, and on top of that he’s gained valuable experience in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, which he’ll bring to our team. A lot of big-name clubs were interested in him in recent weeks, but the fact that he decided to come to us shows just how much Robin identifies with the task at hand. That’s a very good and important basis for a positive working partnership.

“In addition to the young and very talented players we’ve brought in, for us it was important to add qualities like experience and leadership to our defence in order to help keep the team structure stable. Robin was one of the team captains in Leeds, he’s played for the German national team and he’ll also play a leading role with us.”

