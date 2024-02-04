Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window has closed and Leeds United managed to make one signing to add to Daniel Farke's squad as they bagged Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley. The full-back will be expected to make his debut when the Whites take on Rotherham United at Elland Road.

Roberts is ineligible for Tuesday night's fourth round FA Cup replay, of course, and ahead of that clash at Plymouth Argyle, the Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up some of the biggest transfer stories.

Leeds 'want Shackleton stay'

Leeds United are ready to open contract talks with Jamie Shackleton in the coming months, according to reports. Shackleton has been in and out of Daniel Farke's side this season, but he has managed to underline his worth to the club by showcasing his versatility and reliability in a number of roles.

The homegrown 24-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the season but, according to Football Insider, the Whites are keen to offer him a new deal in the hope he'll stick around. Shackleton has made 13 appearances for the Whites this season, including two starts in the FA Cup and he could be set for another on Tuesday night against the Pilgrims.

The Hemsworth-born midfielder has made 92 professional outings in white since his debut in 2018, bagging two goals along the way.

Brereton Diaz claim made

The January transfer window may have just closed but it seems Leeds are already beginning to plan for the summer, with a move for Ben Brereton Diaz being touted. Brereton Diaz is currently on loan from Villarreal at Sheffield United, where he has made an impressive impact since his arrival last month, with two goals coming in three league games.

According to reports in Spain, via Teamtalk, Villarreal may be open to selling the Chile international, should their £17.1m valuation be met and Leeds could be in the frame. However, given the price tag, it is assumed the deal would only be considered to be a viable option should Leeds win promotion to the Premier League.