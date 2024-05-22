Leeds United to make family and club history with Wembley play-off final appearance as early team news revealed
The Grays' footballing dynasty at Elland Road is an institution in itself with three different generations now having represented the club since Eddie Gray first pulled on his boots in LS11.
Nephew Andy Gray took to the field for the Whites 38 times between 1995 and 1998, then again during the 2012/13 campaign shortly before retiring from the playing side of the game. It will be a great source of pride his tally of appearances has already been surpassed by son Archie, with another Gray coming through the ranks in the form of young forward Harry, who has appeared for FA Youth Cup finalists Leeds Under-18s this season, despite not yet celebrating his 16th birthday.
England Under-21 international Archie is expected to reach another milestone this weekend as Leeds do battle in the Championship play-off final. Should the 18-year-old make an appearance at Wembley, he will become the youngest United player to do so in the club's history, beating his father Andy who currently holds the record for his outing against Aston Villa in the 1996 League Cup Final.
Gray Jnr has exceeded 50 first-team appearances under Daniel Farke this season, operating at right-back and in his more natural position of central midfield, as Leeds have vied for promotion back to the Premier League. With the team potentially just 90 minutes from a return, Gray is expected to feature from the start in that right-back berth, if the hip flexor issue which ruled Sam Byram out of the play-off semi-final second leg versus Norwich City continues to plague the more experienced defender.
