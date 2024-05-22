Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United youngster Archie Gray could become the youngest member of his footballing family to appear at Wembley Stadium in a competitive match this Sunday.

The Grays' footballing dynasty at Elland Road is an institution in itself with three different generations now having represented the club since Eddie Gray first pulled on his boots in LS11.

Nephew Andy Gray took to the field for the Whites 38 times between 1995 and 1998, then again during the 2012/13 campaign shortly before retiring from the playing side of the game. It will be a great source of pride his tally of appearances has already been surpassed by son Archie, with another Gray coming through the ranks in the form of young forward Harry, who has appeared for FA Youth Cup finalists Leeds Under-18s this season, despite not yet celebrating his 16th birthday.

England Under-21 international Archie is expected to reach another milestone this weekend as Leeds do battle in the Championship play-off final. Should the 18-year-old make an appearance at Wembley, he will become the youngest United player to do so in the club's history, beating his father Andy who currently holds the record for his outing against Aston Villa in the 1996 League Cup Final.