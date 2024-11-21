Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Minutes from the latest Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) meeting have been released including an update on the season ticket wait-list at Elland Road.

The latest SAB meeting hosted on November 5 has revealed a number of Leeds' planned developments regarding season tickets and a potential new club ambassador.

Featured in the minutes of the meeting between nominated supporters and club officials, such as chief executive Angus Kinnear, is the intention to show greater transparency with regards to the season ticket waiting list at Elland Road, which currently has tens of thousands of fans in the queue.

According to the minutes published online, chief executive Kinnear says 'supporters will receive an email of where they are on the season ticket waiting list shortly, to aid transparency'.

This will come as a welcome development for several thousand supporters keen to know, roughly, how long they must be expected to wait on an opportunity to purchase a season ticket for Leeds fixtures at Elland Road.

In addition to the season ticket revelation, Leeds say they are also exploring a potential ambassadorial appointment. United are said to be 'working on a proposal for ambassadorial agreements' with former club captain Lucas Radebe, who was in attendance at Elland Road for the first time in around 18 months, a couple of weeks ago and since retirement has been based in his native South Africa.