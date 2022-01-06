In a recent growing trend, youngsters have been running onto the playing surface to greet players and in some cases request game-worn shirts. Stuart Dallas, Daniel James and Luke Ayling were among those approached by children who evaded stewards to enter the pitch at the end of Sunday's game against Burnley.

But the club says that not only is pitch encroachment a criminal offence that brings a risk of a football banning order, it breaches the Covid-19 guidelines they have to operate under at Elland Road. The pitch is part of the stadium's 'red zone' for which a clinical passport is required. Marcelo Bielsa and his players, along with the opposition team, staff members and the match officials, have their scans completed upon entry to the stadium for each game and the red zone is a no-go area for anyone outside the permitted list.

A club statement said: "Leeds United would like to remind fans that encroachment on the pitch will not be permitted at any time and is a criminal offence.

"The pitch is part of the Red Zone* for any matchday (along with the technical area, tunnel and dressing rooms) which is a policy that has been put in place to keep players, staff, and our supporters as safe as possible – therefore the club will be taking serious action against anyone entering the field of play.

"We will have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch and those putting players at risk, with football banning orders issued to any supporters identified. The recent trend with incidents have included young supporters being sent onto the pitch and this will not be tolerated whether it is before, during or after a game, in these cases the parents or guardians of the juniors in question will be given a one-year ban from matches.

"The support and atmosphere created at Elland Road by our fans is incredible, but it is the safety of everyone attending the matches that is the club’s priority at all times, and this includes players and officials."