The agreement, which will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League’s official broadcast partner in the US until 2028, will cover all 380 matches every season.

The deal - which comes in Leeds United's second season back in the top flight - also includes the exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage.

NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the US in 2013.

Since then, the broadcaster has worked with the League, growing its profile and fanbase significantly.

NBC platforms - including NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital and Peacock – reach every home in the country with a television or the internet, and NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming has become well-established viewing for American fans.

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, said: “We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons.

"NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.

“NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out.

"It’s an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years.”

Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports chairman, said: “We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League.

"Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years.

"This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”

Last month, the Premier League and NBC Sports took the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival to Los Angeles.

The two-day event gave supporters an opportunity to celebrate their love of the Premier League and watch the NBC studio team broadcast the weekend’s matches live from the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Tens of thousands of fans in the US have attended Premier League Mornings Live events to date and they are part of the League’s ongoing commitment to bring unique experiences to supporters around the globe.

The Premier League has already completed its international broadcast sales processes in Europe, Middle East and Africa and will now begin that process in the rest of the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The announcement of the new US broadcast deal follows the Exclusion Order agreement with UK Government relating to the three-year renewal of the Premier League’s UK broadcast deal.

These deals will enable the League to invest £1.6 billion of broadcast revenue outside of the League to lower-league and non-league clubs, the grassroots game and communities; continuing the Premier League’s support for all levels of the English game.

It was announced earlier today that an extra £20 million will be paid to EFL League One and League Two clubs this season. A new package of £5 million extra will support clubs in the top-three National League divisions until 2025.

Masters added: “Interest in the Premier League is going from strength to strength and it is great to see the growing global demand to watch our matches and engage with the League.

"Our international and domestic broadcast revenues over the next cycle will give stability and certainty to the game as a whole, which is particularly important as football recovers from COVID-19 losses.

“We are proud to provide more investment into our football pyramid than any other football league in the world.”

