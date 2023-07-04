Leeds United are set to beat a number of clubs to the signing of highly-rated Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, according to a report.

The Daily Record claims the Whites are in advanced discussions with the Scottish Premiership side in a deal that will include a six-figure fee for a player who is still aged 16.

The teenager netted a hugely-impressive 51 goals for club and country last season and had also been attracting interest from Celtic, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Aberdeen are said to have offered Pirie a professional deal, which he would have been able to sign once he turned 17 in January. The club will be due training compensation from Leeds but are poised to agree a fee as well as add-ons as part of the deal.

Dons manager Barry Robson was keen to keep hold of the player, who is a Scotland youth international. Brighton have also kept a ‘close eye’ on the player according to The Star but Leeds look set to win the race for his signature.

Pirie was linked with Sheffield United in January but their plans to sign the player were scuppered by a transfer embargo imposed on the club, with Leeds now swooping in.

The Whites have looked to bolster their academy with top talent in recent seasons, with the likes of Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Diogo Monteiro joining the club’s Under-21s side during the last number of transfer windows.

Leeds are also said to be close to a deal for Hamilton teenager Joshua McDonald having previously looked to Scotland for academy transfers, after they signed Stuart McKinstry from Motherwell back in 2019.