Leeds United returned to winning ways on Tuesday night as they edged out Stoke City 1-0 at Elland Road. Dan James got the goal for the Whites but it wasn't enough to reclaim a spot in the Championship's top two after seeing Ipswich Town come from behind twice to snatch victory against Bristol City.

Daniel Farke's side don't have long to wait until they're back in action with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday scheduled for Friday night. The Owls are in red hot form of late and Leeds know they'll be tested at Hillsborough.

Ahead of that game, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Leeds chase Fenerbahce man?

According to reports in Turkey, Leeds United are one of several English clubs eyeing up a move for Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel. NTV Spor report Leeds are one three outfits to have shown interest in the former QPR man, with Crystal Palace and Wolves also considering a move for the Nigeria international.

Osayi-Samuel has been with Fenerbahce since January 2021 and in that time he has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring five goals. A majority of those performances have come at right-back, but he is more than capable of playing further forward with outings coming on the right and left wing, too.

The 26-year-old has one more season left to run on his contract in Istanbul and it seems a move back to England could well be on the cards. Osayi-Samuel started his career with Blackpool before spending three-and-a-half years in west London with QPR.

Radrizzani investment increases

Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is set to pour another €20m into his new club Sampdoria before the end of the season. That's according to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX, which claims Radrizzani and his business partner Matteo Manfredi have already injected €50m into the Serie B club, who were relegated from the top flight last season, but that figure looks set to increase.